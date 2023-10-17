Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Machinery matters - all the latest releases and news

October 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the Fendt Ideal 9T combine at AgQuip were NFS-AG Machinery dealer principal Leo Casey, Fendt's Alex Milsom, Agco Finance's Phil Janes and Agco's Tom O'Carrigan. Picture Paula Thompson
With the Fendt Ideal 9T combine at AgQuip were NFS-AG Machinery dealer principal Leo Casey, Fendt's Alex Milsom, Agco Finance's Phil Janes and Agco's Tom O'Carrigan. Picture Paula Thompson

Fendt has been showcasing its range of IDEAL combines at field days across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.