Fendt has been showcasing its range of IDEAL combines at field days across Australia.
The Fendt IDEAL 9 was on show at AgQuip and touted as one of the biggest and fastest on the market.
Built at Agco's European Harvesting Centre of Excellence in Breganze, Italy, the Fendt IDEAL is a combine that has been engineered to suit farmers' needs.
Agco worked closely with a team of experts and developed each aspect so that it gives ideal results in the most demanding harvesting conditions. Special attention has been paid to grain and straw quality, reliability, easy and logical user-friendliness, as well as a revolutionary sensor technology for optimal machine setting.
Agco product marketing manager for harvesting Phillip Krahmann says the Fendt IDEAL is a high capacity and technology leading combine that aligns perfectly with Fendt's positioning in the professional broad-acre sector.
"Fendt has an unrivalled reputation and a proven history with professional growers who are seeking the best machine to deliver the best results and that's what they'll get with the Fendt IDEAL combine," he said.
Agco has developed the IDEAL combine in four models ranging from 451 to 790 horsepower after identifying a niche in the future-oriented market environment. The Fendt IDEAL 8, 9 and 10 feature high-performance MAN engines, and the IDEAL 7 features an Agco power engine, which ensures maximum output together with efficient fuel consumption.
Midwest Fabrication is releasing a new draper platform range called the 'LEGACY' in 2024.
Manufacturing machines from their facility in Queensland, Midwest have been pioneers of extra-wide harvesting platforms for more than two decades.
Celebrating 25 years in 2023, Midwest started life in The Gums, Queensland, with Martin Schutt designing and manufacturing his first platform on the family property.
The initial platform led to manufacturing machines for other farmers before demand for his product saw him establish a manufacturing facility to produce commercially.
Chief executive officer Amy Schutt is excited to commemorate Midwest's 25 years of success by continuing her father's legacy. She chose the name 'LEGACY' for the new machine as a tribute to her father and founder of the company.
"The new LEGACY model will continue to lead the way in the innovative design of dependable and durable harvesting equipment," she said.
"During the past ten years, we have offered 60' (18.3m) cutting width class 10 and 11 combines, but we are excited to announce moving forward, the LEGACY will be compatible with JD X9 class 10 and 11 combines, creating huge efficiency gains."
Growers and industry stakeholders from across Qld's agriculture industry came together for an industry field day last week to learn about the autonomous technology advancing and improving practice on a vegetable farm in Bowen,.
The field day hosted by Vee Jay's Kalfresh, showcased their on-farm adoption of the robotic farming platform, Robotti, to more than 40 attendees.
Attendees had the opportunity to witness firsthand how the technology is revolutionising farming practices through live demonstration, a Q&A session and hands-on experience for attendees.
The event explored how the autonomous vehicle is used throughout the winter production season, providing attendees with useful information on cost, benefits, challenges and future opportunities of the technology.
Machinery prices are not expected to go down anytime soon, according to a new Rabobank report.
The report states that for machinery and parts, despite substantial reductions in component costs in the past 12 months - including for steel, rubber and international freight - prices are not expected to decline considerably.
This is due to the weaker Australian dollar and local inflation in machinery-producing nations.
