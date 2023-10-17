A pre-harvest training day to be held on Friday in the Victorian Mallee spearheaded by Birchip Cropping Group (BCG) will aim to ensure all workers are ready for the rapidly approaching harvest season.
In particular event organiser and BCG board member Simon Craig said the day would look to ensure new participants to the industry were up to speed.
"Through the Mallee there are a lot of backpacker workers who play a really critical role in getting the crop off, this day is designed to act as a one-stop shop to show the major things they need to get a handle on before starting work on a broadacre farm," he said.
"Getting a chance to learn these skills prior to going out in the paddock is really important and we think it will be also really worthwhile as a refresher for those that do have experience."
The day will be held on October 20 at Kooloonoong, between Mildura and Swan Hill, from 10am and will look at all the basics needed to conduct harvest safely and efficiently.
"We're looking at those becoming involved in the industry for the first time but it will also be an important refresher for people even if they are harvest veterans."
One of the major dangers of the harvest period is working in paddocks with multiple heavy vehicles, including the header, chaser bin and trucks.
Demonstrations will be held outlining safe header, tractor and chaser bin operations, along with sessions on how to use in-paddock storage options, ranging from silo bags through to mother bins or field bins.
Mr Craig said a key part of the day was also ensuring participants were fire ready and knew how to best handle any potential issues in the paddock.
"Acting quickly if there is a harvest fire, with so much dry material about, can be critical in minimising the damage."
Outside paddock topics include truck maintenance and preparation to ensure transport vehicles stay on the road and remain legal, while the important issue of fatigue management will also be discussed.
For more details or to register for the day visit https://www.bcg.org.au/events/ .
