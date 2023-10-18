Northern Farmland, Creek Block deliver Darling Downs productivity

Productive Queensland Darling Downs properties Northern Farmland and Creek Block have hit the market.
Located at Tummaville, 32km from Pittsworth and 71km from Toowoomba, Northern Farmland covers 592ha (1462 acres) in four freehold lots, while Creek Block comprises of 98ha (242 acres).
A total of 125ha of Northern Farmland has been developed for irrigation with 50ha under a 8.5 span Reinke centre pivot and 75ha watered by a nine span Valley lateral irrigator.
The irrigation is supported by a 160 megalitre Condamine Alluvium water allocation supplied from an equipped irrigation bore.
Northern Farming also has 315ha of dryland farming with the balance of the property being river and creek frontage country.
There are permanent and semi-permanent waterholes in the Condamine River and Canal Creek.
Improvements include an older timber residence/school building and a corrugated iron and timber hay/machinery shed.
Creek Block is bounded by Canal Creek and the Millmerran Leyburn Road and has mainly alluvial black soils that are described as not being as heavy as the Northern Farmland country.
The property has 92ha of mostly level, dryland cultivation country. There is also about 6ha of creek frontage.
Marketing agent James Croft said Northern Farmlands and Creek Block would make an excellent addition to add to an existing farming aggregation.
"It's an opportunity for reliable production regardless of seasonal conditions," he said.
Northern Farmland and Creek Block are being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on November 9.
Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646, or James Arthur, 0438 347 330, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
