Most Saputo milk tanker drivers now on strike

Saputo milk tanker drivers on strike

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:45pm
Most Saputo Allansford factory milk tanker drivers have gone on strike for 48 hours.

Long-time senior journalist

