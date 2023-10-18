Virtually all of the versatile 409 hectare (1011 acre) Mundubbera region property Hidden Valley can be irrigated.
The property is currently planted with 173ha (427 acres) of irrigated leucaena, 10ha (25 acres) to lucerne, and (182 acres) planted to multi-species lucerne-based cattle feed.
Hidden Valley is described as being suitable for many farming diversifications.
The property has an abundance of water including a 100 megalitre Burnett River water allocation, two dams, a turkey nest, and five bores including a sandstone bore with a 90ha licence.
A laneway system that has been set up to lead directly to the cattle yards.
The property features an excellent set of 800 head capacity steel cattle yards equipped with an undercover crush and race, Tru-Test weighing system, new scale reader and loading ramp.
Structural improvements include a large 22x15m machinery storage shed, an old dairy shed used for storage.
Hidden Valley also has two homes, which are both in good condition.
The main home is a renovated three bedroom Besser brick dwelling with open-plan living.
The second home is a two-storey two-bedroom timber dwelling with a renovated bathroom.
Hidden Valley also has a state-of-the-art solar system, which has substantially reduced energy costs.
Expressions of interest on Hidden Valley close on November 17.
Contact Danielle Meyer, 0427 654 912, Danielle Meyer Rural, Mundubbera.
