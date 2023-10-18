Farm Online
Mundubbera's Hidden Valley offers irrigated farming opportunity

By Mark Phelps
October 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Virtually all of the versatile 409 hectare (1011 acre) Mundubbera region property Hidden Valley can be irrigated.

