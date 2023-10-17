Lack of housing for abattoir workers is now shaping up to be the ultimate Achilles heel for the cattle market.
Processors are starting to pump big dollars into increasing their capacity to take on more livestock but securing labour remains their biggest challenge.
"Accommodation is key. If we don't get this figured out we will see price reactions that adversely affect farmers," analyst Matt Dalgleish warned at a recent livestock market webinar.
The issue was raised by the country's largest meat processor JBS Australia when it announced a doubling of capacity at its Dinmore plant in southern Queensland from early next year.
Dinmore is already the largest beef processing plant in the southern hemisphere and the new investment would be a massive boon for the cattle market heading into what is expected to be a period of increased supply.
It requires 500 additional jobs to be filled and JBS chief executive officer Brent Eastwood said housing would be key to that.
Southern processors, including Greenham's Tongala plant in Victoria, have also announced investments to boost capacity requiring hundreds of new jobs to be filled, many of which will be contingent on new workers finding somewhere to live.
Dinmore has the advantage of being in an already-booming Ipswich region, and mayor Teresa Harding believes many of the JBS jobs can be taken by people who might otherwise drive to Brisbane to work.
However, both civic and beef industry leaders acknowledge many of the new jobs opening at expanding processing plants around the country will have to be filled by visa holders, or people from out of town, who will require accommodation that is already in short supply.
Processor margins have returned to the black in a strong way, with Episode 3 analysis showing beef processing profitability is at the highest level it has been since 2000.
It does, however, come after close to three years of consistently negative per-animal margins for processors as the cattle market skyrocketed.
Still, coupled with an outlook for both strong global beef demand and plenty of cattle supply over the next few years, it has meant processors are keen to ramp up throughput. Many have signaled plans to run double shifts next year.
Industry sources say processing capacity is currently around 85 per cent.
An inability to process the numbers coming forward has been a contributor to the livestock price falls witnessed this year, particularly in sheep, Mr Dalgleish said.
There was no question of a bottleneck and it was a big concern for the industry going forward, he said.
"We aren't sending drought-level volumes yet and we're struggling to process the volume now," he said.
"For the past few years, Patrick Hutchinson from AMIC (the Australian Meat Industry Council) has been constantly warning about the need to get labour in processing right and that is coming home to roost.
"There are things like robotics and increased cold storage that we can do longer-term but broadly speaking the biggest challenge is labour and key to that is accommodation."
The fact that housing is a problem in Australia beyond abattoirs makes the situation even more challenging.
There are Australian residents who have been on public housing lists for years, with Mr Dalgleish making the point it won't be 'politically palatable' for public housing to go to workers coming in for abattoirs.
"There is not a simple solution to this but it's absolutely something the livestock industry needs to be working towards," he said.
"If capacity is exhausted due to lack of labour, the price of cattle drops."
