There is still a strong appetite among buyers for quality add-on farming blocks in South Australia.
A big cropping paddock in the Mid North sold at public auction in Gladstone for $2,020,000.
At that price, the block sold for a stellar $9484 per acre.
The Pearce's block has carved off the farmhouse from the sale but still takes in 86 hectares (213 acres) about 8km north-west of the town.
Despite the slowdown of property sales, smaller add-on blocks like these are generally hotly contested as neighbours are still looking to expand holdings.
Bidding started quickly at the Ray White Rural sale with an opening bid of $1.2 million.
The bidding rose with $100,000 bids to $2 million until several $10,000 offers were accepted to reach the selling price.
The auction was held at the Southern Flinders Sports Complex in Gladstone.
Agents from Ray White Rural said the block is all arable farming country fenced into that large paddock.
Gladstone is famously home to the largest inland grain storage facility in Australia with a storage capacity of in excess of 600,000 tonnes.
Agents say the district is considered "a very reliable farming region" with an estimated annual average rainfall of 450-475mm.
"The property will appeal for farm businesses for farm expansion in quality farming land or as stand alone long term investment," agents said.
SA mains water is connected to the property.
Agents suggested the big paddock provided flexible enterprise options including growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes, hay production and running livestock.
