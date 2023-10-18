Farm Online
Call to defer sheep and goat scanning in saleyards as eID deadline gets closer

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 18 2023
Western Australia has extended the timeframes for the implementation of sheep and goat electronic identification.
The extension of timeframes for the implementation of sheep and goat eID in Western Australia has prompted suggestions that other states should follow suit to help ease cost pressures on an already struggling industry.

