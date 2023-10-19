Want to build a rewarding career in agribusiness?
Be prepared to travel long distances at short notice, not work from home too much and wear your company uniform with pride.
Relationships and growing more relationships across the sector will also be essential career building blocks, says veteran agribusiness banker, Khan Horne.
The National Australia Bank's agribusiness and regional banking boss has a list of quick tips for young players - and older hands, too - to help them carve a successful career in a sector he sees full of fresh opportunities, interesting people and interesting places to work.
Inevitably, however, agriculture also had its frustrations and challenging cycles.
Much of his own 32-years in agribusiness have been spent on the road cementing relationships across the industry, particularly with customers, large and small, as they navigated farming's big dry years and good seasons, livestock market boom and bust cycles and global trade high points and lows.
"A lot of agribusiness is about building and maintaining trusted contacts and relationships," he said, while also emphasising "a handshake deal is a handshake deal".
Know what your core job is, be good at it, and stick to swimming in your lane- Khan Horne, National Australia Bank agribusiness executive
Mr Horne's top tips, shared at a recent NSW Farm Writers' Association's Agribuzz event, started with simply "doing a good job at doing your job".
"Know what your core job is, be good at it, and stick to swimming in your lane," Mr Horne said.
Be prepared to be mobile, because "a lot of Australian agriculture happens outside Sydney".
"If the boss wants you in Western Australia or Central Queensland or the Northern Territory next week, be ready to go," he said.
"I've always got two bags in my car.
"One is packed for this week, the other bag is ready for next week, if needed - and I'm not talking about a golf bag."
Start the day "knowing what's going on around you", reading The Land, Farmonline, The Australian Financial Review, The Australian, or any relevant online news website.
"It doesn't really matter what part of the industry you're involved in, you need to absorb current information about what's happening and what people are talking about."
Get the real picture by getting out on-farm to check out "the rust and the dust".
Mr Horne believed unless you were fairly regularly looking at farm machinery and the cattle yards, seeing and smelling what's going on first hand, you were probably not getting the full story on how customers and suppliers were getting on.
For the same reason, it was important to maintain a regular habit of working in the office, rather than relying too heavily on working from home.
"I'm all for workplace flexibility, but I think you need to be in regular, real contact with the people you work with," he said.
"Our workplace relationships are important. We need to foster them properly to understand people and relate to what's going on in the business.
"You don't see too much via Zoom."
Make time to gain additional education qualifications during your career, even if studies extend over several years.
If agriculture doesn't feel like the right industry to work in, don't pretend to enjoy it. Move somewhere else.
"People in this industry do it because they love it - they love the people, the work, the relationships," Mr Horne said.
Be good at telling the agriculture story to make sure others you connect with can appreciate the industry and its prospects.
Be proud of your work and proud to wear the uniform.
"I think it's good to see people wearing their company branding and looking proud to be promoting their business," he said.
If possible, also make time to travel overseas or to different parts of Australia, and pay attention to, and learn from, other people, cultures and economies.
Try to maintain a sensible balance between work commitments and personal time interests.
"At the end of the day your time away from the pressure of work may still involve something related to agriculture, but at least you're giving yourself a break from your day job."
Originally from a Clarence Valley cattle property on the NSW North Coast, Mr Horne joined National Australia Bank at its Gunnedah branch as a university graduate in 1992, working in numerous regional offices before moving to Sydney in agribusiness leadership roles.
He is still involved in the family's commercial Angus beef operation near Grafton.
"There's a bit of negativity about a few things in the sector at the moment, but it's never universal," Mr Horne said.
"It's all about being resilient so you can run with the ball when situations turn around.
"If you look through the short term cycles there's also plenty to be excited about."
