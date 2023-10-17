Running a modern agricultural business is a data-heavy pursuit, often requiring time-consuming searches for information, ranging from the latest in grain markets to chemical efficacy on certain weeds.
The developer of a new artificial intelligence tool is hopeful his product, which he likened to 'the ChatGPT of ag' could help drive productivity gains right across ag sector by harnessing the power of AI.
Les Finemore, founder of Yarta, said the app could help farmers sift through vast amounts of information quickly to help them with critical decision-making.
"The tool will centralise agricultural research, product information and live pricing in sectors," he said.
Wagga Wagga raised, Mexico City based Mr Finemore, with a background in diverse sectors such as agronomy and agricultural investment, said the app would be simple to use.
"All it will take is a simple line of text, or even voice-to-text, to retrieve information that has typically been really difficult to access as a farmer," he said.
"Longer term, we're looking to build out tech to help connect farmers with companies within the supply chain, which has been identified by companies, whether it be grain marketers or chemical businesses as a weakness."
Mr Finemore gave the example of a farmer researching the suitability of a new product from a chemical company.
"Rather than having to scroll through lengthy product labels just to find whether it is suitable for use in your particular crop on the particularly weed you are having problems with you can just get straight to it."
"We've been trialling the product and we've been really impressed with the accuracy and the depth of knowledge it provides, for things such as agronomy it has been able to provide some very detailed, specific information."
Mr Finemore said the Australian and North American markets were key early targets, but added it was easy to adjust.
"With AI we can easily set up a Portuguese language version for somewhere like Brazil or a Spanish version for Argentina."
He said there had been good early interest in Yarta from sectors as diverse as research groups right through large multinational companies.
Mr Finemore said he saw almost limitless potential for harnessing the Yarta tool
"We use millions of data points, we're currently working on formulating centralised pricing data, which is something that can be very hard."
He said he saw Yarta monetising the product by linking in with major companies looking to get in touch with potential customers.
"This AI generated process could help them get more leads of people who are interested in what they have to offer, in the US we've already had good conversations with businesses such as Cargill and US Farm Credit."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.