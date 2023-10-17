Sustainability in butchery: How Grange Meat Co. contributes to a more sustainable food chain

Consumers can support high standards of animal welfare practices with their choice of butcher. Picture Shutterstock

The meat industry plays a crucial role in the food chain, and can make significant contributions to a more sustainable food system by implementing various practices and adopting eco-friendly approaches.

The food chain doesn't just extend to humans eating animals. It encompasses the entire circle of life, from the smallest bacteria, to us bipedal animals at the very top. A sustainable food chain protects every stage of this cycle.

One butcher located in Alphington in Melbourne's north is doing just that. Grange Meat Co. has built a reputation as one of Melbourne's most sustainable butchers. With a commitment to animal welfare and using every part of the animal, they have been championing better butchering for years.

Sustainable butchers like Grange Meat Co., as key players in the meat supply chain, can also contribute to a more sustainable food system through various practices and initiatives. Here's how they do it.

Animal welfare is typically one of the biggest concerns when it comes to the food chain. Animals can be reared in a sustainable environment, and ethical animal husbandry methods often reduce their environmental impact. Grange Meat Co. rears some of their own animals at a family farm, ensuring that sustainable practices are always front of mind.

Quality butchers will partner with local farmers and ranchers to source meat products. This reduces the carbon footprint associated with transportation and supports the local economy. Grange Meat Co. sources its products from the best producers in Victoria.

When consumers are purchasing produce from outside of Grange's family farm, they can rest assured that they are making the right choice for sustainability. Each Grange Meat Co. product is clearly labelled for origin and production methods, allowing customers to make informed choices.

As premium butchers, Grange Meat Co. promotes the use of less popular cuts of meat. This can help reduce waste by utilising more parts of the animal and reducing the demand for the most commonly consumed cuts.

Grange Meat Co. promotes the use of less popular cuts of meat to help reduce waste by utilising more parts of the animal. Picture Shutterstock

As champions of sustainable practices, Grange Meat Co. works hard to inform customers about sustainable meat choices, the importance of ethical animal husbandry, and responsible consumption. Offering educational resources and tips on cooking less common cuts is one of their key services.

When delivering produce, Grange Meat Co. uses eco-friendly packaging materials, such as recyclable or biodegradable options. This keeps costs low for the consumer, while contributing less waste to landfill.

Sustainability practices don't just extend to meat at Grange. The company invests in energy-efficient equipment and lighting in the butcher shop and farm to reduce energy consumption. Solar panels take this trend one step further, and continue to promote self-reliance and less emissions.

By adopting these sustainable practices, butchers can learn from sustainable champions like Grange Meat Co. Not only can other players reduce their environmental footprint, but they can also meet the demands of environmentally conscious consumers, thereby contributing to a more sustainable food chain from bottom to top.

Consumer choice plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable food chain practices. When consumers prioritise sustainably sourced products, they create demand that compels producers, retailers, and restaurants to adopt eco-friendly practices.

By choosing locally sourced, organic, or ethically produced food, consumers support responsible farming and reduce the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation.

Opting for seasonal and minimally processed foods helps reduce resource consumption. Moreover, consumers can minimise waste by buying in bulk and choosing products with eco-friendly packaging.