There's more proof the demand for handy-sized add-on farm blocks is still as strong as ever despite a national drop in land sales.
A 44 hectare (109 acre) block just west of Naracoorte on the SA/Vic border has sold for $605,000 or a healthy $5550 per acre.
This follows this week's auction from Ray White Rural at Gladstone in the Mid North where a single big paddock 86ha (213 acres) sold for $2,020,000 or $9484 per acre with brisk bidding.
The appetite among buyers for quality add-on farming blocks in South Australia is as strong as ever.
Some agents say farmers have "lowered their sights" from pursuing the bigger farm purchases because of El Nino forecasts, lower commodity prices and higher interest rates.
Agents also say there are fewer bigger farms being offered as landowners wait for the market to bounce back.
This week, property analysis from Rural Bank (part of the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank group) showed South Australia was still bucking the national downturn.
Land prices in SA's north recorded the largest rise in median price per hectare nationally rising more than 203 per cent in a year.
The Naracoorte block called Hacks offered no home but productive Red Gum grazing country and was sold by SAL - Real Estate.
The property has received 100kg per hectare per annum of single super applications.
Stock water is sourced from a windmill supplying two poly tanks which supply water to a trough in each paddock.
Hacks is currently dedicated to prime lamb production.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.