Beef and sheep robust business: MLA State of the Industry Report

October 18 2023 - 12:30pm
MLA has now released the latest State of the Industry Report for red meat and livestock, showing the industry is in a robust position. Picture Colliers.
Meat & Livestock Australia has published new analysis of the broader market conditions and economic contribution of the red meat industry in the latest State of the Industry Report 2023.

