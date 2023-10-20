Farm Online
Goulburn Valley dairy farm sells for just a million dollars

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
October 21 2023 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The former dairy farm in the state's north has sold for just over a million dollars. Pictures from Eview
A fully equipped dairy enterprise in the Goulburn Valley at Girgarre has sold for just over $1 million.

