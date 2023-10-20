A fully equipped dairy enterprise in the Goulburn Valley at Girgarre has sold for just over $1 million.
At the selling price of $1,050,000, the 48 hectare (119 acre) farm made $8824 per acre.
The large undercover area for stock feeding is a feature of the former dairy which was also pitched by agents from Eview Real Estate as a lifestyle farm opportunity.
It comes with a three-bedroom brick home and is located about 5km from Girgarre and 30km from Rochester.
The home is currently tenanted.
Agents also suggest the dairy facility and all the shedding provided a buyer with the opportunity to pursue all sorts of "agricultural endeavours" such as cropping, grazing "or even starting a vineyard or an orchard".
Agents said the existing dairy infrastructure was a valuable asset for those interested in dairy farming.
"It comes fully equipped with modern machinery and infrastructure, providing a turnkey solution for dairy production," they said.
"Whether you envision yourself running a successful farming operation, starting a new agricultural venture, or simply enjoying the tranquility of rural living, this property provides an excellent foundation for your aspirations."
