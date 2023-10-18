Farm Online
NT Barkly bushfire destroys millions of hectares of cattle country

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
October 18 2023
This image of the country the six-week Northern Territory bushfire destroyed, in dark, shows its sheer size in comparison to Darwin. Picture Bushfires NT.
Northern Territory cattle producers and firefighters have worked desperately around the clock back burning to bring under control a 50-day bushfire that firefighters described as 'a beast'.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

