Gaden's stand out Central West property Lockerbie goes to auction

Stand out Central West NSW property Lockerbie comprises of 2123 hectares (5246 acres) of cleared farming and grazing land, including about 550ha (1360 acres) of alluvial and loam creek flats along the Merrygoen Creek that can be cultivated.
Located 18km north east of Dunedoo, Lockerbie is being offered by the Gaden family after 97 years of ownership.
The contiguous three property aggregation comprises of Wheogo (620ha/1532 acres), Lockerbie (1510ha/3731 acres) and Bullinda (685ha/1693 acres).
The estimated carrying capacity is 13,000-14,000 DSE, based on running about 2.5 sheep/acre on the cleared land. Up to 18,000 DSE have been run in better years.
Lockerbie is also located in the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone. A professional review of the property shows there may be an opportunity for a commercially positive biodiversity offsets.
The noted livestock property has generally run 2500 to 3200 Merino ewes, and 1200 to 1500 wethers producing about 20 micron wool, in addition to 250 to 350 cows.
The country verges into a ribbon of slopes country, with a large expanse of heavy carrying plateaued tops country with heavy black and red basalt soils. The 700ha of flats and low rises consist of mainly arable clay loams.
The 1200ha of timbered country provides excellent shade and shelter for livestock.
Lockerbie has an excellent pasture mix including natives such as red grass, Kentucky blue grass, rye grass, barley grass, plains grass with native trefoil clovers, in addition to improved species such as phalaris, cocksfoot, Haifa white clover, lucerne and premier digit.
In addition to a 9.5km, mainly double frontage to Merrygoen Creek, Lockerbie has six main equipped bores plus three older bores, and 19 dams, in addition to other permanent and semi-permanent creeks.
Lockerbie also features a 2018-built automated feedlot with a capacity to turn off 16,000 lambs a year.
Other improvements include a new five stand shearing shed, Proway sheep yards, cattle yards, machinery sheds, and 765 tonnes of grain storage.
Lockerbie also has a spacious five bedroom, two bathroom home, and an older style four bedroom cottage.
The three bedroom, three bathroom Wheogo homestead has a large front verandah and entertaining area.
Plant and machinery is included in the sale with sheep and cattle available at valuation.
Lockerbie will be auctioned online by Meares & Associates on December 6-7, unless sold prior.
Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, and Sam Meares, 0423 714 779, Meares & Associates.
