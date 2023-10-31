Fifth generation wool producer and Australian Wool Innovation candidate Steve McGuire wants to use his passion for the industry to help drive the development of biological wool harvesting and retain the younger generation of growers.
Mr McGuire said he had nominated for the Australian Wool Innovation board as he wanted to contribute to the industry which had been such an important part of his life.
"I would bring to the board my passion for sheep and wool research, my experience from sitting on the boards of WoolProducers Australia and WAFarmers, and my desire for good governance, transparency and respect for the levies contributed by woolgrowers," he said
"My family has been producing wool in the Broomehill and Kojonup shires for five generations.
"I still receive great satisfaction standing at the wool table at shearing, handling the bright, white, soft wool that I have grown, proud to produce such a wonderful fibre."
Mr McGuire said he believed the the priority for AWI in the near future was the development of the new version of Bioclip "as a pathway to a new form of, hopefully, lower cost wool harvesting".
"For there to be a successful wool industry in the future we must retain the large numbers of intelligent, passionate and capable young women and men who have entered the industry in recent years," he said.
"This is the main driver for my commitment to the industry, to ensure we hand on a viable career for the next generation of woolgrowers.
"The wool industry must make significant gains in productivity, it is not just in competition with other fibres for markets but also for meat and grains for farmers acres.
"For the future success of the industry it must continue to prove its value in farming systems."
Mr McGuire has been involved with the WAFarmers Livestock Council for the last 8 years which saw him appointed to the board of WoolProducers Australia in 2017 until his term ended in 2023.
Mr McGuire said AWI must fund innovation in areas including wool harvesting, parasite prevention and treatment and genetics to lead to significant productivity gains.
"The story of wool, a sustainable, natural fibre, must continue to be told to a world looking for alternatives to clothes made from synthetic, polluting fibres," he said.
"Another challenge for AWI is the possible loss of live sheep export which underpins the Merino industry in Western Australia.
"This could result in the loss of 10 per cent of Australia's Merino wool production.
"AWI cannot directly lobby government due to its charter but can provide information for those that do."
Mr McGuire said while AWI has taken on board recommendations to improve its governance in recent years, there is always room for improvement.
"I would challenge the board and management to make AWI the best governed, most consultative and transparent agricultural Research and Development Corporation in Australia.
"It is important for woolgrowers to understand that research is hard, very hard and expensive.
"It is often a process of elimination, trying many options that often come to nothing, but that is the nature of the game.
"It is easy to slip into a low risk posture but that will often only bring small rewards, the industry has to be brave and accept research failures in order to see game-changing innovations that will make the growing of wool viable into the future."
This story is part of a series of AWI board candidate profiles being published in the lead up to the election on November 17.
