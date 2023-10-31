Farm Online
AWI candidate Steve McGuire homes in on bioharvesting

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
October 31 2023 - 12:00pm
AWI board candidate Steve McGuire.
Fifth generation wool producer and Australian Wool Innovation candidate Steve McGuire wants to use his passion for the industry to help drive the development of biological wool harvesting and retain the younger generation of growers.

