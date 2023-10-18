National Wool Declaration will keep liquid nitrogen and ceased mulesing categories

The ceased mulesing and liquid nitrogen categories will remain on the National Wool Declaration, despite division within the wool industry over their value.
The Australian Wool Exchange advised of the changes in an update on their website this week, confirming that LN will kept under its current definition, with CM will be kept with its current definition with the addition that eligibility for CM is defined within the NWD definitions, specifying that no lambs born on the property in the last 12 months have been mulesed and that no mulesed ewes or wethers had been purchased in the last 12 months.
The definition of NM will also be changed from "no sheep in this mob have been mulesed or treated with liquid nitrogen" to "Sheep in this mob have not been mulesed or treated with liquid nitrogen".
It comes off the back of a lengthy review process, which received 18 written submissions from producers, grower organisations, wool brokers, wool exporters and animal welfare groups.
During the review the CM and LN categories proved contentious, with opinions differing on whether they should be retained or removed.
WoolProducers Australia was one of the organisations in favour of the categories being removed from the document, saying the LN category had "no place" in the NWD and that the CM category should be removed as "the wool supply chain is more interested with the mulesing status of the wool on offer rather than what is or is not, occurring on-farm".
Opinions differed however, with wool trader Modiano among those wanting CM to be retained, arguing that its removal would " deeply affect our business and further reduce our ability to buy Australian wool", given that CM wool was considered to be in line with the same ethical practices as non-mulesed wool by their European customers.
Those submissions had been under consideration since May.
The newest version of the NWD will come into effect from July 1, 2024.
