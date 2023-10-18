National Wool Declaration will keep liquid nitrogen and ceased mulesing categories

The Australian Wool Exchange advised of the changes in an update on their website this week, confirming that LN will kept under its current definition, with CM will be kept with its current definition with the addition that eligibility for CM is defined within the NWD definitions, specifying that no lambs born on the property in the last 12 months have been mulesed and that no mulesed ewes or wethers had been purchased in the last 12 months.

