Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

National Wool Declaration will keep liquid nitrogen and ceased mulesing categories

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest NWD update will take affect from July 1. Photo- Sally Gall.
The latest NWD update will take affect from July 1. Photo- Sally Gall.

The ceased mulesing and liquid nitrogen categories will remain on the National Wool Declaration, despite division within the wool industry over their value.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.