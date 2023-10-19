Farm Online
Powered up Southern Tablelands country delivers productivity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 20 2023 - 9:00am
Gundowringa is 865 hectares of highly regarded grazing country backed by the additional income generated from 13 wind turbines. Picture supplied
Historic Southern Tablelands property Gundowringa covers 865 hectares (2137 acres) of highly regarded grazing country backed by the additional income generated from 13 wind turbines.

