Rabobank data confirms other analysis that Australian grain production wil hold up remarkably well in spite of severe rainfall deficits in key production zones in northern NSW and the northern WA grain growing belt.
After three years of La Nina inspired well above average seasons this year Rabobank is flagging a return to more traditional production estimates.
At first glance, it makes for alarming reading, with a 24 per cent drop in the national winter crop to 48.7 million tonnes, down from last year's record of 63.9m tonnes.
However, RaboResearch Australia New Zealand general manager Stefan Vogel said the result was far better than recent droughts in 2018-19 and 2020-21.
"For an El Nino season, we have certainly seen a lot worse results than this," he said.
"The good subsoil moisture stored going into the season from last year's flooding and then some timely winter and spring rain in the southern cropping belt has really kicked things along which will bolster national projections."
He said there was a wheat estimate of 26.9 million tonnes, above the traditional benchmark of 25m tonnes in spite of the crop suffering the most severe drop in percentage terms.
"There is not too much further upside but as the crop continues to ripen there are also less risks on the downside, apart from in less developed, later regions."
RaboResearch associate analyst Edward McGeoch said Victoria was set to be the only state to increase its grain output this season due to heavy flood damage last year.
He said good early October rainfall had bolstered yield prospects.
"Parts of Victoria have seen further strong rainfall across cropping regions in early October which will play a significant role in determining if these targets will be achieved or exceeded," he said.
The biggest state by state falls are expected in Queensland WA, down 36 and 35pc respectively.
Mr McGeoch said barley, a renowned performer in drier years, would experience the smallest year on year fall, with a larger plant in autumn due to growers' concern about the potential for a dry year, a big factor.
Mr McGeoch said based on the current figures there was expected to be an exportable surplus of 18.6m tonnes of wheat, excluding carryover.
Barley and canola export surpluses are set to be 5.9m tonnes and 4.6m tonnes respectively.
