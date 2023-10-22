Just a year shy of its centenary, the landmark Glenormiston Butter and Cheese Factory offers buyers an interesting prospect.
Built in 1924, the brick factory sits on a hectare site across a collection of red brick buildings and former factory spaces in Noorat, between Mortlake and Terang in south-west Victoria.
It is said to be one of the more intact factories of its kind in the state despite having been closed in 1974 and has a heritage listing with the National Trust.
Agents from Ray White say the factory for sale today remains largely in its original unrenovated condition.
The agents' statement of information to buyers suggests a selling price range from $775,000.
There has recently been repairs to the roof, new power connections and lighting plus wiring replacement.
The prominent brick chimney has been restored and two single bedroom cottages have also been restored.
The factory's front facade has been cleaned and painted plus commercial size remote roller doors have been fitted.
The original factory was built in 1924 but a second large addition was built in 1936 and the factory is said to have been a leader in establishing a dried skim milk powder industry.
In its early days, the factory was a large exporter of cheese and butter to England.
Although early settlement was based around large sheep runs, particularly Niel Black's Glenormiston, it was once the location of many dairy farms largely due to rich pastures and reliable rainfall.
A dairy factory was first established in 1895 on the site of the bluestone wool shed at Glenormiston.
A creamery was opened at Noorat in 1903 and in 1910, Glenormiston Butter and Cheese transferred their production to the township.
In 1924 the new factory was built on that same site.
Interestingly, records show in the years from 1895 to 1949 the factory produced 249 million gallons of whole milk and over 66,000 tons of butter.
The Glenormiston Butter Factory merged with its Camperdown counterpart in 1960 and closed in the early 1970's.
.Agents suggest the factory is perfectly positioned to become south west Victoria's ultimate destination venue.
Possibilities, the agents suggest, are conferencing, special occasions, markets and exhibitions. destination restaurant. brewery or distillery with dining and retail space. boutique accommodation, manufacturing, warehousing and storage
