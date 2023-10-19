One of South Australia's more famous sheep farms, the Downer family's Mount Beevor, has been listed for sale with a suggested price range of $25 million-$30 million.
Jim and Ally Downer are the current owners of the 1158 hectare (2861 acre) property in the Adelaide Hills.
It was first bought by Thomas Downer in 1949 after being founded by Captain Beevor, the first European settler to the district in 1839.
Located about 40 minutes drive from the Adelaide CBD, Mount Beevor takes in 21 certificates of title which agents from CBRE allow the flexibility to split the property if desired.
The property has been rated for 11,670 dry sheep equivalents.
The Downers currently run 2500 Merino ewes and 275 Angus cows which are available for sale as part of the land sale by negotiation as well.
Various plant and equipment on the property is also available as part of the sale..
CBRE Agribusiness is managing the sale via a two-stage expression of interest campaign closing November 30.
Mount Beevor features four homes, two homesteads and two staff quarters.
The two homesteads are four and five bedrooms and feature various family, living and dining rooms, multiple bathrooms and garage/undercover parking.
Further property improvements include a shearing shed, machinery sheds, multiple dams, single-phase power and mains water supply on a restricted line.
"Rarely do properties of this scale and quality come to market as one landholding in the Adelaide Hills, especially across 21 titles," CBRE's Phil Schell said.
"The Adelaide Hills has been a hot property market of late and we're sure this will appeal to families and eastern state groups," Mr Schell said.
Average annual rainfall is 605mm and agent Angus Bills said the property features rolling hills, views and creeks making it ideal for a change of scenery with the added benefit of a commercial grazing enterprise.
For more information contact Phil Schell on 0418 809849 and Angus Bills on 0400 859634.
