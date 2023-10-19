Farm Online
Well known Adelaide Hills sheep property offered by SA's Downer family for around $30m

By Chris McLennan
October 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Downer's well known Adelaide Hills farm takes in 1091 hectares (2696 acres).
One of South Australia's more famous sheep farms, the Downer family's Mount Beevor, has been listed for sale with a suggested price range of $25 million-$30 million.

