South Australian dairy farmer Brittany Liebich has claimed the top spot in the national dairy cattle young judges championship.
Ms Liebich, Kalangadoo, SA, claimed the win at the Royal Launceston Show, Tas, on October 13, after first winning the state title at the Royal Adelaide Show in 2022.
She said she was "pretty proud" of the result, although it had still not sunk in.
Ms Liebich works on her family's farm, Boldview Farms, where she is in charge of all young stock on the farm.
Last year, Ms Liebich also competed at the national competition at the Sydney Royal Show, where she came fourth.
She said this experience had proved a positive.
"My first year I was quite nervous and a bit overwhelmed, but this year I knew what to expect, so that helped," she said.
She said the competition was a great way to gain experience as well as contacts right across the country from others in the industry.
"It give young people a chance to compete against others trying to learn the same skills," she said.
"It gets your name out in the industry."
Ms Liebich has already judged at some local shows and across the border at Warrnambool, Vic, Show, which she said was a great opportunity to view different stock.
"It's helped my confidence a lot being able to judge actual shows before coming to nationals this year and just getting the nerves out the way," she said.
She would like to do some more judging in the future, but has also been applying those skills in the management of her own stud, Blue Ridge Genetics, with partner Damien Wallis.
She said it was good to be able to view different stock and select bulls, with this paying off with the stud collecting five broadribbons across the Holsteins and Jerseys at the Royal Adelaide Show last month.
