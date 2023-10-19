The red-hot new car market shows no signs of slowing down and continues to be lead by sales of the ever-popular Toyota HiLux.
Sales for new cars is so strong a new September record was set last month, with 110,702 sales being recorded.
This represented an increase of 18.3 per cent on the corresponding period in 2022 or an extra 17,147 vehicle sales.
Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said almost 900,000 new sales had been achieved so far this year and four of the past five months had been record months.
"The record result shows that Australian car buyers value a broad choice of vehicles in a range of price brackets that suit the family or business budget," Mr Weber said.
"Consumers have a choice of vehicles across 20 light vehicle segments - from small passenger cars through to larger utes - confirming Australia's position as one of the most open and competitive new vehicle markets in the world.
"Our advice is that the supply of vehicles into Australia, including electric vehicles, continues to improve so those consumers who want to buy a new vehicle should visit a dealer or manufacturer."
Sales of SUVs and light commercial vehicles made up 79.4pc of sales with passenger vehicles making up 16.8pc of sales.
Battery electric vehicles accounted for 8pc of sales while electrified vehicles (battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid) recorded 18.3pc of sales.
Sales across every state and territory increased last month compared with September 2022. Sales in the Australian Capital Territory were 20.6pc (1806); New South Wales 24.3pc (35,968); Queensland 13.5pc (23,415); South Australia 11.2pc (6676); Tasmania 21pc (1972); Victoria 16pc (29,426); Western Australia 22.4pc (10,577) and Northern Territory 3.6pc (862).
Toyota was the highest selling marque with 20,912 sales. Mazda followed with 8,031 then Ford (8,015), Kia (7,303) and Hyundai (6,217).
The Toyota Hi-Lux was the top selling vehicle recording 5776 sales. It was followed by Ford Ranger (5429), Tesla Model Y (3811), Isuzu Ute D-Max (2885) and Toyota RAV4 (2798).
The passenger vehicle market is up by 1121 vehicle sales (6.4pc) over the same month last year; the sports utility market is up by 14,409 vehicle sales (29pc); the light commercial market is up by 1541 vehicle sales (6.9pc) and the heavy commercial vehicle market is up by 76 vehicle sales (1.8pc) versus September 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.