Of all the emerging green shoots in the story of Australian red meat exports, there is one growth forecast that would blow the milk out of your tea.
In Indonesia, which is already Australia's number one customer for live cattle exports and fifth largest customer for boxed meat, it is expected red meat consumption will increase by a whopping 1324 per cent between 2009 and 2050.
Massive population growth combined with increased income for average consumers and a shift towards a more westernised diet is making this market, right on Australia's doorstep, one of the most promising.
Phenomenal food consumption growth across the board is projected for Indonesia but red meat leads the charge. By comparison, sugar consumption growth for the same period is expected to be 552pc and dairy 935pc.
The forecasts, from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, was discussed among other positives on the horizon for red meat exports at a webinar hosted by the Roundtable group of independent agents.
The point was made that while the potential for Australian beef exports on the back of shrinking United States supply has been the headline act, there were other markets where phenomenal demand growth was in the pipeline.
Episode 3 analyst Matt Dalgleish said India also had the potential to rival - even exceed - China's phenomenal recent track record on mutton imports from Australia.
He said Indonesia and India were somewhat overlooked because the capacity in terms of how much red meat the average person eats was not big.
But the sheer size of the population, and the emerging middle class in particular, over-rides that.
"And they are two countries we now have a Free Trade Agreement with," Mr Dalgleish said.
The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation is forecasting it's unlikely India will be wanting to import beef or sheep meat but Mr Dalgleish disagrees, at least for sheep meat.
"They do have their own sheep flock but if we look at the demand for sheep meat that has come out of China as they've become wealthier and more attuned to western diets, there is a precedent," he said.
"There will be people in India - in the food service and high-end restaurant trade - who will want to differentiate red meat products so there is an opportunity for Australia to access an entirely new market for sheep meat.
"India has the potential to be a whole new China for Australian sheep meat exports.
"And while cows are a sacred animal to Hindus and therefor not eaten, there is a sizeable Christian community of around 33 million people in India who eat beef.
"That's the size of the Australian market plus another 8m."
Every single month this year, China's intake of Australian mutton has set a new record and has remained above the long-term 70 per cent 'normal range', Episode 3 analysis shows.
It now has a 45pc market share of Australian mutton exports, with the US in second place and Malaysia - also showing strong growth - at third.
In the US, chicken commands the top spot in terms of meat consumption, with pork and beef battling it out for second place, while lamb is not as familiar a dish.
But lamb is a real growth prospect in the US, Mr Dalgleish said.
"The fact it's already such a big market for Australian lamb, yet the average US consumer doesn't eat a lot of it, says there is a lot of untapped opportunity still there," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.