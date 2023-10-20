Agribusiness buzz in brief

Wine industry speculation has the southern NSW-based Casella Family Brands as one of the potential buyers for the big name Jacobs Creek label, if French-owned Pernod Ricard is serious about selling.
Pernod Ricard Australia recently noted market rumours regarding the potential divestment of its wine activities in Australia and New Zealand.
The liquor multinational, which owns about 240 brands ranging from Jameson Irish whiskey to Beefeater gin and the St Hugo and George Wyndham wine labels in Australia, did not confirm any asset sale plans, but said it was "exploring divestments or streamlining".
The big Jacob's Creek brand has been touted as a potentially good fit for Casella's stable, which aside from its cornerstone Yellow Tail brand, also owns the premium selling Peter Lehmann Wines and Brand's Laira of Coonawarra.
Analysts monitoring the oversupplied local wine industry have also tipped Australia's debt-heavy Accolade Wines to continue selling down its stake in the local industry.
Accolade sold its House of Arras brand, vineyards, and the Bay of Fires winery in Tasmania in August to local company, Handpicked Wines, which has vineyards in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.
Globally prominent Accolade grew from the historic Houghton and Hardys Wines brands to now include the Grant Burge, St Hallett and Banrock Station labels in Australia.
Businesses driving the development of soil carbon as a climate solution have held the Soil Carbon Industry Group's annual general meeting in Canberra.
With soil carbon the largest pool of carbon within human control, the group is leading the way in promoting rapid drawdown of atmospheric carbon into soil.
SCIG member companies include Carbon Farmers of Australia, AgriProve, Carbon Count, CarbonLink, AgriMix, Regenerative Australian Farmers Carbon Neutral, FarmLab, Southpole, HRL, RLF Agtech, Precision Pastures, Carbon Friendly, Carbon Sync, Hone Carbon, LawrieCo, Davies Way, Atlas Carbon, and Loam Bio.
While in Canberra, SCIG members met with the Parliamentary Friends for Climate Action at Parliament House, and had meetings with The Clean Energy Regulator and Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water focused on accelerating participation in soil carbon projects.
This year saw the first issuance of Australian Carbon Credit Units under the 2021 Soil Carbon Method, with SCIG member CarbonLink involved in three projects which received 245,978 ACCUs.
SCIG member AgriProve also had three projects issued with 7031 ACCUs.
Swedish private equity investor group, EQT has won the dogfight to buy the network of 267 veterinary clinics across Australia and New Zealand.
VetPartners, which began in eastern Australia only seven years ago, is now the largest provider of Australian and New Zealand veterinary services with practices, training centres and a vet nurse training school.
Currently owned by US-based National Veterinary Associates, it is understood to have cost EQT about $1b, assuming regulatory approvals are granted for the sale.
Another US investment giant, Acres, and Asian-based Affinity Equity Partners, were also reportedly vying for the veterinary business.
EQT established the European veterinary care group, IVC Evidensia, in 2017 and now plans to invest in growing its new Australian business.
Supermarket giant Woolworths is making moves to better utilise its property assets by building apartments on top of its retail stores.
Its plans, initially for inner city localities, are reported to include at least three apartment blocks in Sydney's Neutral Bay, Waterloo and Rose Bay.
In Queensland the plan is for 130 apartments at Kangaroo Point on the Brisbane River where it has demolished disused buildings in preparation for a complex of 10 storeys or higher.
Melbourne plans for a Glen Iris Woolies supermarket and liquor store, plus 80 units, to replace a two storey office building have also been put forward, although attracted adverse reactions from residents and state planning authorities.
Nominations for the 2024 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award close on October 23.
The award acts as a springboard, nurturing Australian women to harness their skills for the betterment of their industries and communities.
It opens doors to funding opportunities for existing projects and businesses and celebrates and empowers leadership by women in rural and emerging industries and communities.
State and territory winners receive a $15,000 grant sponsored by Westpac.
The recently announced 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award national winner was Victorian flower farmer and retailer, Nikki Davey.
A Nature Repair Market Bill 2023 in the senate and the recently released Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures Framework have pushed nature and biodiversity issues onto the boardroom table this year.
Agribusiness Australia is now asking how the sector can help stop biodiversity loss, currently at the rate of five to 10 per cent annually, and how do businesses navigate the complex new nature policy and business landscape.
A panel discussion in Sydney on November 9 will discuss the policy landscape, the role agribusiness plays in enhancing biodiversity and mechanisms available to work with emerging markets
Agribusiness Australia directors John Maher and Georgie Aley will lead discussions with NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust, chairman and former NSW Primary Industries Minister, Niall Blair and the trust's executive officer, Dr Erin Giulian, plus Nuveen Natural Capital's Kristina Hermanson, at KPMG's offices from 5.30pm.
Registration is due by November 7.
Nutrien Ag Solutions has signed up as a multi-event principal partner for Beef Australia in Rockhampton next year and in 2027.
Beef Australia chief executive officer, Simon Irwin, said Nutrien would be at the forefront of the 2024 event, sponsoring the Commercial Cattle Championship and awards dinner on May 6, and the Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship.
The Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship, held over five days, stands as a crown jewel within the Beef Australia judging events lineup.
Asia Pacific's big agrifood tech event, AgriFutures evokeAg, has received confirmation from Elders that the farm services business will remain the event's annual platinum partner until 2026.
The evokeAg showcase is a unique cross-sector international event, bringing together thought leaders and change makers in agriculture, food manufacturing, research, innovation, investment, and policy, building connections for a more resilient, productive and profitable farm sector and value chain.
The West Australian government will also be a platinum sponsor as the event moves to Perth for the first time.
It will be staged in Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 20 and 21.
