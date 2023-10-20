Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated October 20 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's overstocked wine industry could see prominent brand names changing hands. File photo
Australia's overstocked wine industry could see prominent brand names changing hands. File photo

Big winery sell-off?

Wine industry speculation has the southern NSW-based Casella Family Brands as one of the potential buyers for the big name Jacobs Creek label, if French-owned Pernod Ricard is serious about selling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.