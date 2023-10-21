An investment company has sold the second of two dairy farms in West Gippsland.
A well set-up dairy at Poowong with a 40-stand rotary taking in 310 hectares (767 acres) is believed to have sold for around $11 million.
This follows a sale earlier in the year of the company's Athlone dairy with a 60-unit rotary across 262 hectares (647 acres) for around $10 million.
The two dairies are about 10 kilometres part and were bought by investors back in 2015.
The Poowong dairy was sold by Harcourts Warragul who pointed to its credentials as a well established dairy operation in reliable rainfall country.
The farm is across eight titles with two brick homes and comes with a 53 megalitre water licence.
It has been "comfortably" milking 500 cows and one of the farm's features is a 600 cow concrete feed pad.
There is the 40-unit rotary, 29,000 litre milk vat capacity, four silos and two 300 tonne silage pits with concrete floors.
There is a 24m x 26m calving shed and a calf rearing shed with a feeding system.
The land is said to be well maintained with a fertiliser program across a mix of flat and undulating pasture.
