There's been minimal impact on milk pickups during three days of strike action by tanker driver and factory workers, but unions have failed to rule out further industrial action.
The strike by Gippsland Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) tanker drivers ended Thursday, October 19, while more than 1400 processing plant workers are expected back at work from first the shift on Friday, October 20.
The workers, from 14 sites run by SDA, Fonterra Australia, Peters Ice Cream and Lactalis went on strike for 48 hours.
Transport Workers Union assistant state secretary Mem Suleyman, representing more than 150 Saputo tanker drivers, said further industrial action was not likely, at this stage.
"We will probably meet with the company (today) and see if we can resolve this issue," Mr Suleyman said.
"No industrial action is planned, at the present time - but we are obviously not ruling it out.
"Our main focus is to talk to the company."
The TWU said the strike involved about 80 per cent of the Saputo workforce, who had been negotiating for eight months around cost-of-living wage rises, job security and leave entitlements.
Workers at the 13 sites covered by the United Workers Union are seeking a five per cent a year wage increase, as well as improved conditions, such as paid emergency service leave.
UWU National secretary Tim Kennedy said it was time for the companies to come to the table with a fair offer.
"Dairy workers have had enough of the disrespectful way these companies have been treating them, after workers agreed to low wages to help the companies out during the pandemic," Mr Kennedy said.
"After more than six months of negotiations the offers of these companies still fall far below cost of living increases.
"There will now be talks with the major dairy processors to see if they are finally willing to pay dairy workers what they need to keep up with the cost of living in their regional centres."
He said it would be up to members to decide what action to take next and they had already voted for the option of rolling 24-hour stoppages.
Dairy Farmers of Victoria executive officer Andrew Curtis said in most cases the companies found a "work around" to pick up milk.
"Obviously while it was reported there was some milk that was dumped, the processors are working together to make sure they can handle milk, during the strike," Mr Curtis said.
"A number of processors have gone out of their way to find alternative arrangements when the tanker hasn't been able to turn up."
He said it had been upsetting for those who had to dump milk "but for the most part, that hasn't been the case."
Leongatha South, Vic, farmer Benjamin Vagg said he didn't think he would be affected, but was informed on Wednesday evening there would be no pickup.
He said he fed calves with some of the milk from his 492 head Jersey herd.
"I had to reallocate roughly 3000 litres - it obvously doesn't help that I have one of the smallest vats for the amount of cows I milk," Mr Vagg said.
"That played into it, there were some people who were only tipping out 500 litres."
He said he was on a twice-a-day pick up and was producing nearly 11,000 litres.
"I only have a 7000-litre vat, it's not usually an issue, because I am right near Leongatha."
He said it was shame the drivers had forgotten they were in partnership with the farmers.
"Fingers crossed, they sit down and talk," he said.
He supplies a third party, but Saputo picks up the milk.
Fonterra supply chain and operations director Rob Howell said the company "executed its business contingency plans successfully.
"Our primary focus was to ensure that all of our farmers' milk was collected and ready to turn into dairy products that our customers love," he said
He was confident collections would continue, as normal, during the second day of industrial action at the processing plants.
"While we are disappointed that the UWU chose to take this industrial action, we remain focused on continuing to negotiate in good faith," Mr Howell said.
Lactalis national milk supply manager Paul Lorimer said there had been no impact on collections.
SDA declined to comment.
