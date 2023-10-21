Dairy farmers have been recognised in Dairy Australia's 2023 Milk Quality Awards.
Since 2002, these awards have celebrated farmers who have produced the country's best milk, based on Bulk Milk Cell Count (BMCC) data provided by processors each financial year.
The 100 farmers with the lowest annual BMCCs are presented with a gold diamond plaque for their farmgate, while the other farms within the lowest five per cent of BMCCs receive a silver diamond.
Dairy Australia national lead for animal health and fertility Dr Zoe Vogels said the awards were part of Dairy Australia's commitment to support decision making on farm when it came to maintaining the health of dairy herds and the quality of milk that is produced.
"Achieving good milk quality is a win-win for farmers, processors, retailers and the community," Dr Vogels said.
"The whole dairy industry benefits from high quality milk.
"Farmers see improved milk production from healthier udders, receive higher milk premiums and a have lower herd health treatment costs.
"Dairy processors see increased product yields and prolonged shelf life of their products."
The Milk Quality Awards form part of a national mastitis control program, called Countdown - launched in 1998 - which aims to support dairy farmers in achieving cost-effective, best practice milking management and mastitis control.
This initiative includes industry-agreed farm guidelines for mastitis control, technical notes and training for milk quality advisers as well as for farmers and their staff.
Training is delivered through the Milking and Mastitis Management program, which covers the components to maintaining good milk quality - such as understanding the key risks for mastitis, cow behaviour and stock handling, milking routines and machine maintenance and cleaning protocols.
