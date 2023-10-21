Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian Milk Quality Awards 2023 winners announced

October 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dairy farmers have been recognised in Dairy Australia's 2023 Milk Quality Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.