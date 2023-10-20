The zero tolerance approach to mild skin flaws in cattle presenting for live export to Indonesia will likely lead to a protracted drop in cattle exports which will exacerbate domestic market oversupply and lower saleyard prices, new market analysis from global advisory firm KPMG Australia forecasts.
The report from the firm's national agribusiness team captures the flow-on effects of the Indonesian and Malaysian Lumpy Skin Disease export bans, which lifted in September, noting that the zero-tolerance approach was seeing up to 40 per cent of drafted cattle rejected at the farm gate.
It says the bottleneck in the northern Australia live export market is expected to continue for several months.
The options for producers were to take those cattle to heavier weights over the wet season and present them for another live export market or for processing in Australia, KPMG senior agribusiness consultant Mark Perkins said.
"It then becomes a price issue. Processors will price them as best they see it and that will be dependent on where the domestic cattle market is at that point," he said.
There were alot of unknowns, he said.
But it is clearly vital that the LSD issue is resolved quickly so lighter northern cattle can starting moving on in larger numbers.
"Producers can't keep those cattle for long after the wet season. They will have other cattle coming up behind them," Mr Perkins said.
The analysis found an estimated 200,000 head of cattle in northern Australia were held-up because of the temporary ban on quarantine yards.
Given the cattle trade relies on ten key registered quarantine yards across northern Australia, with seven depots unable to be used, trade effectively grinded to a standstill, it said.
Indonesia is the biggest importer of Australian cattle, with 337,000 cattle exported in 2022, contributing $550m to the sector.
The ban highlighted the over-reliance on live exports in the northern Australia cattle industry, the KPMG analysis said.
"Due to location and distance, it is the premium market and while change is occurring, such as putting different breeds in to target other markets, there are places that are a very long way to the nearest processing plant and so don't really have many other options," Mr Perkins said.
KPMG's analysts believe lower saleyard prices will continue despite anticipated strong export demand from China and the United States.
The report says El Nino was causing farmers to reduce stock numbers to lower feed costs as they prepare for hot dry conditions. Farmers are turning to meat processors to reduce cattle stock which is causing backlogs that will last through to December, it says.
"The bottom of the cattle market will totally depend on the season," Mr Perkins said.
"In the south, the season might not be too bad right now but the forecast is not good and there are a lot of areas in the north that have been very dry for quite a while now.
"The drought of 2019 is very recent in their memories so many are saying 'I'll just sell' now.
"Processors have stepped up capacity but the supply keeps coming and they are restricted due to labour."
Mr Perkins said in some areas, producers were starting to offload breeders now because it had become too dry.
"There isn't a limit to how much longer the heavy supply will continue," he said.
KPMG Queensland clients and markets lead partner Will Colwell said despite a combination of factors plaguing the market, it was unlikely lower livestock prices would trickle down to consumers.
"Unfortunately for consumers, it's unlikely these factors will be a catalyst for lower red meat prices at the supermarket. Stubbornly high supply chain costs are continuing to drive meat prices, so shoppers should look to other alternatives to alleviate cost of living pressures," he said.
"Supermarkets also have supply contracted a few months in advance, so present cattle prices don't actually reflect what they are having to pay today for their livestock."
