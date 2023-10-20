Farm Online
Home/Beef

No limit to heavy supply: KPMG forecasts more cattle market pain

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exporters and authorities are continuing to take a zero tolerance approach to mild skin flaws on cattle presenting for export to Indonesia.
Exporters and authorities are continuing to take a zero tolerance approach to mild skin flaws on cattle presenting for export to Indonesia.

The zero tolerance approach to mild skin flaws in cattle presenting for live export to Indonesia will likely lead to a protracted drop in cattle exports which will exacerbate domestic market oversupply and lower saleyard prices, new market analysis from global advisory firm KPMG Australia forecasts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.