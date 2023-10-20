Public consultation has opened to inform investment and priorities under the Future Drought Fund over the next four years.
The federal government is seeking feedback from farmers, communities and other stakeholders across the country on a draft funding plan and investment strategy for 2024-28.
The draft plan is based on earlier stakeholder feedback as well as a recent report by the Productivity Commission into the fund's effectiveness.
The program provides $100 million each year for drought preparedness and resilience initiatives.
The fund's assistant secretary Kim Farrant said drought is an enduring part of the Australian climate and community voices should be front and centre.
"Preparedness is becoming even more important as our climate changes," Ms Farrant said.
"It's important that the work we do to prepare for future droughts is informed by engagement with those at the forefront of impacts caused by drought and climate change.
"The public consultation process will ensure everyone has an opportunity to put their views forward on how best to help Australian farmers and regional communities build resilience and prepare future climate risks."
Consultation opened on October 20 and will close on December 6.
People interested in providing feedback can have their say online, while the Department of Agriculture will also hold public face-to-face consultation events across Australia.
