Government seeking feedback on Future Drought Fund

Updated October 20 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
The fund provides $100 million each year for drought preparedness and resilience initiatives. File image.
Public consultation has opened to inform investment and priorities under the Future Drought Fund over the next four years.

