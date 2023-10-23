Regional representation for grassfed cattle producers is now guaranteed, with all 15 Cattle Australia sub-regions securing at least one nominee for a position on its Regional Consultative Committee.
Cattle Australia chair David Foote said the arrival of democratically elected regional representation was a key reform step, ensuring that producers at the grass-roots level could positively influence the direction of the grassfed cattle sector.
"To see such a strong turnout throughout the nomination process is a testament to the commitment producers have to our sector," he said
"By putting their names forward to ensure regional views are heard, they are showing not only dedication to the communities they will represent but the broader Australian grass-fed cattle industry."
Acting Cattle Australia chief executive officer and board director, Adam Coffey, said the upcoming election was a significant milestone for the national body, with the election process guaranteeing Cattle Australia would be driven by both a Board and Regional Consultative Committee derived from its membership base - grassfed cattle producers.
"This is an exciting time for all involved in the grassfed cattle sector, with the election of the Regional Consultative Committee members running concurrently with the election of one board director position," he said.
"We encourage all Cattle Australia members to participate in the election process and play their part in delivering a leadership structure that will provide an influential, informed and inclusive voice for grass-fed cattle producers," said Mr Coffey.
The voting period opens on Friday, October 27; closes on November 9 and the annual general meeting will be held on November 17.
Nominee information is available on the Cattle Australia website.
