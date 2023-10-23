Farm Online
Nominees for all regional spots on Cattle Australia

October 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Cattle Australia chair David Foote.
Cattle Australia chair David Foote.

Regional representation for grassfed cattle producers is now guaranteed, with all 15 Cattle Australia sub-regions securing at least one nominee for a position on its Regional Consultative Committee.

