Farm Online
Home/News

Fire ant funding announced for national eradication program

By Kathryn Magann
October 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millions to eradicate fire ant, devastating super-pest
Millions to eradicate fire ant, devastating super-pest

Hundreds of millions of dollars will be pumped into wiping out fire ants, the tiny invasive insect which poses a huge risk to Australian agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.