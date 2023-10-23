Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Breakthrough on wine dispute ahead of PM's China visit

By Tess Ikonomou and Jacob Shteyman
October 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese will meet with President Xi Jinping during his trip to China next month. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Anthony Albanese will meet with President Xi Jinping during his trip to China next month. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia has reached an agreement with China to suspend their wine tariffs dispute as Anthony Albanese prepares to travel to the Asian superpower within weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.