Barring unforeseen circumstances from current tragedy unfolding in Israel and the Gaza Strip does not create broader instability in the Middle East Rabobank is expecting a continuation of the easing trend in most crop inputs, in particular in fertiliser, although fuel prices will be under upward pressure.
Urea prices are expected to remain steady globally into 2024 and phosphate prices are tipped to drop 10-15 per cent, however even the urea news is positive for growers as global price falls from 2022's highs have not yet been fully passed on to producers.
RaboResearch agricultural analyst Vitor Pistoia said there were two driving forces behind this improved outlook for input costs.
"These are lower global prices for many inputs due to a new balance of supply and demand, which is favouring supply," he said.
Mr Pistoia said fertiliser prices had already fallen internationally, however growers had not necessarily seen the impact of these falls in retail fertiliser values.
"Input prices in Australia tend to lag behind the rest of the world, with a long lead time before changes in global input prices are felt locally."
"This means the prices farmers will have here when they procure their inputs by early 2024 will be the ones that are seen globally in quarter three and four of this year, which are tracking at much lower levels than the same period in 2022."
In terms of other major crop production cost pesticides are also expected to drop in price, but fuel could be problematic, particularly if tensions the Middle East escalate.
Even without the conflict, Mr Pistoia said capped petroleum production in many exporting nations, along with reduced global refinery capacity, impacted by shutdowns and maintenance meant fuel prices were trending upwards.
He said benchmark Brent oil prices should stay around the USD$95/barrel mark, with potential hikes up to USD$100/barrel possible.
"These factors, combined with expectations for a continuing weak Australian dollar, put the diesel terminal gate price slightly above $2 a litre, ranging from $2/l to $2.20/l."
"This is six to 17 per cent above January 2023 prices."
For machinery and parts, despite substantial reductions in component costs in the past 12 months - including for steel, rubber and international freight - prices are not expected to decline considerably.
This is due to the weaker Australian dollar and local inflation in machinery-producing nations.
