Exceptional New England grazing properties hit the market

TWO exceptional, adjoining New England properties with a combined area of 3964 hectares (9795 acres) have hit the market.
The original holding, Fassifern, was purchased by Donald Cameron in 1869.
Inverinate became a stand-alone operation when the family partnership was restructured in 1986.
Fassifern covers 2390ha (5907 acres) 2km north of the Wollomombi and 50km east of Armidale.
Situated in the headwaters of the Macleay River catchment area, Fassifern's landscape is largely shaped by watercourses.
In the east, Maiden Creek and its tributary gullies create sheltered valleys. fine granite soils and spring-fed dams.
The landscape generally opens up in the west, but still has valuable sheltered areas between ridges and along the Chandler and Wollomombi Rivers and Bindleys Creek.
Fassifern is blessed with excellent natural water including the Chandler River, Wollomombi River, and Maiden Creek. There are also six spring-fed dams in addition to catchment dams, spring-fed gullies and creeks plus three extensive tank and trough networks.
Infrastructure includes three sets of cattle yards, three sets of sheep yards, a four stand shearing shed, a machinery shed, two hay sheds, two 25 tonne silos.
The four bedroom main Fassifern homestead is set in an established garden. There is also the five bedroom Applecross homestead and a five bedroom cottage.
Inverinate covers 1573ha (3888 acres) of beautifully sheltered country 10km north of the Wollomombi.
There is fine-granite high country in the east that widens to the Chandler River Valley and a basalt ridge that reach 1138m in the west.
The property boasts a fertiliser history dating back to the 1930s with holistic management was adopted in the late 1980s with large mobs of sheep and cattle run together.
Inverinate also has abundant natural water including the Chandler River and Maiden Creek, spring fed and catchment dams as well as tank and trough systems.
Infrastructure includes two sets of cattle yards, a four stand shearing shed, machinery shed and hay shed. The three bedroom Inverinate homestead has commanding views across the valley. There is also a three bedroom cottage.
Expressions of interest on both Fassifern and Inverinate close with MacDougall Rural Property on November 16.
