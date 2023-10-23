'Country garden' property sells at auction for $6.5 million

Versatile Central West NSW property Raintree Farm has sold at auction for $6.5 million.
Described as some of the most productive country in the Cowra district, if not NSW, the sale price is equal to about $21,104/ha ($8553/acre).
Focused purely on livestock and fodder production, the 308 hectare (760 acre) property located close to Cowra is equally suited to the production of prime lambs and/or beef or dairy cattle.
Vendors William and Rebecca Bennett had been running a very successful ewe and lamb operation.
As a cattle enterprise, it is estimated Raintree Farm would comfortably run about 300 cows and calves.
The property offers substantial potential to increase its current carrying capacity.
Previously, other 'country garden' farms in the area along the Lachlan River grew asparagus for the Edgell cannery, as well as a wide selection of other vegetables, some of which are still grown today.
Being on a floodplain, Raintree Farm receives beneficial flooding and productivity enhancing alluvial deposits - the key to the property's impressive productivity.
About 95pc of the property is considered arable.
The highly fertile and versatile soil types comprise a good balance of about 50 per cent self mulching black Raintree loams and 50pc red soils.
Raintree Farm has also been benchmarked by AgriProve for a potential income producing soil carbon project.
Shade and shelter timbers found on the property include yellow and grey box, Blakely's red gum and river red gum.
Marketing was handled by David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate, and James Keady, James P Keady, Cowra.
