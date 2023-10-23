Australian grain prices are expected to remain relatively steady in spite of falling international values, which have come back in line with better than expected export capacity out of the Black Sea and a monster US corn crop.
RaboResearch Australia New Zealand general manager Stefan Vogel said he anticipated current strong basis levels of up to $100/t above international wheat futures in some port zones, would continue in all crop categories.
"The smaller the national crop gets, the higher local values will get in comparison to the world market, the east coast, where the drought is worst, will see the highest basis."
However, Stefan Meyer, cash grains broker with StoneX said early October rain through the south-east had capped both Australian crop losses from the dry and by extent local grain prices.
"If last month's heat was like taking a blowtorch to Australian crops, the recent cool weather and rain has had the effect of dousing the flames," he said,
"We've seen a complete reversal of production estimates, especially in the east coast, which had previously predicted losses of around 200,000 per day."
He said the rainfall and cool weather combined had stemmed these losses and potentially created a small amount of extra yield, with StoneX tacking an extra three million tonnes to the national winter crop over recent weeks,
The story is less positive on the west coast where the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) has slashed its estimate for the winter crop by 550,000 tonnes month on month.
The official GIWA estimate now sits at 14.95 million tonnes, down 3.5 percent month on month, with the organisation saying hot and dry weather had caused the reduction in yield estimates.
Mr Meyer said local grain values had come under pressure, especially on the east coast as a result of end users becoming more comfortable with supply.
"Markets have wound back prices to more reasonable levels due to strong supply and a good harvest, dropping by around $15/t to around $400/t for wheat."
Putting the prices into context, NAB senior economist Gerard Burg said the $400/t figure was the highest seen since March.
He said there had also been a rise in barley values, due to both local and Chinese demand.
"Barley prices have continued their upward trend since early August, boosted by the removal of Chinese tariffs on imports from Australia, while the dry conditions in coming months are likely to impact crop yields, meaning further upside risk to feed grain prices more generally," Mr Burg said.
He said canola values continued to hold firm at historically good prices.
"Canola prices dipped in month average terms in September but have continued to fluctuate close to $700/t."
RaboResearch's grains and oilseeds analyst Edward McGeoch said international factors were supportive for wheat prices, pointing to dry conditions in Canada and Argentina that are putting potential additional pressure on global supply.
Rabobank forecasts CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade) wheat, the bellwether for global wheat prices, to trade around US 575-655 cents a bushel over the next 12 months, 7pc below the five-year average.
A massive US corn crop is likely to keep CBOT corn values, indicative of global feed grain prices, at between US470-525c/bu, 35pc below the five-year average.
Locally, the bank expects national track prices for APW quality wheat to trade, on average, between $360-400/t over the next 12 months.
Feed barley track prices are expected to trade, on average, between $320-370/tonne over the next 12 months, just above the five-year average of $312/tonne.
For canola, the bank believes there will be support for higher global prices due to smaller Canadian and Australian crops compared with last year.
Locally non-GM canola prices are forecast to trade, on average, between $650-700/t over the next 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.