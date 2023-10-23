Farm Online
Aussie grain price basis likely to remain high as WA dry bites hard

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
October 24 2023 - 6:30am
Stefan Meyer, cash grains broker with StoneX, says recent rain through south-east Australia has been invaluable in bolstering yield potential in that region, off-setting dry conditions elsewhere. Photo supplied.
Australian grain prices are expected to remain relatively steady in spite of falling international values, which have come back in line with better than expected export capacity out of the Black Sea and a monster US corn crop.

