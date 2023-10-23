John Deere put its semi-autonomous sprayer - the Global Unmanned Spray System (GUSS) - on show in the field for the first time in Australia recently.
Dozens of customers and dealers were invited to SuniTAFE's Smart Farm in Mildura, Victoria, as part of a showcase, allowing them to speak with John Deere and GUSS representatives.
GUSS Automation co-founder and chief operating officer Gary Thompson was on hand to lead the demonstration and said the driverless spraying solution was borne out of a shortage of labour in the company's home US state of California.
"We come from an agricultural background," Mr Thompson said.
"Our CEO started a commercial spraying business in 1982 with two tractors and grew it to become the largest commercial application company in California, and we will spray over 2000 hectares every single day in our peak season.
"He's brought in a lot of innovations over the years such as some of the industry's first three and four-row vineyard sprayers but eventually finding tractor drivers became his number one challenge. So, he decided to do something about it."
GUSS units use a sophisticated combination of GPS and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology, vehicle sensors, and software to move and navigate through high value crops.
In April last year, John Deere announced a joint venture with GUSS to accelerate the development and distribution of the technology and meet the needs of orchard and vineyard production.
"The whole concept was we wanted one employee to be able to supervise an entire fleet of these machines," Mr Thompson said.
"As of today, we have about 240 of these autonomous sprayers out in the world and run more autonomous acres than any other company."
Mr Thompson said the partnership with John Deere would allow GUSS Automation to continue to evolve and innovate and saw great potential in John Deere's acquisition of precision spraying company Smart Apply Inc.
"We're looking are what kind of technologies we can add to our base machine and one of them we're excited about is Smart Apply," he said.
"It's a product that uses LiDAR sensors to see the canopy of the tree or the vine and engage individual nozzles to spray where it sees foliage and turn off where it doesn't see foliage.
"It saves a huge amount of chemical which is great for the grower and good for the environment."
New Zealand grower and Woodhaven Gardens Director Jay Clarke was a guest speaker at the event and underscored the importance of efficiency gains in the pursuit of greater sustainability.
"Precision agriculture is one of the biggest tools in becoming more sustainable in food production systems," Mr Clarke said.
"Being able to put the right product in the right place at the right time is essential to lowering our input use and still being able to produce an abundance of healthy food with a lower environmental impact.
"Without the equipment that John Deere supplies we are not able to do that."
