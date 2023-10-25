It has been a tough season for many in Western Australia, but there are patches where there has been good growing season rainfall and one family in the Avon Valley, to the east of Perth, is quietly confident hybrid canola will fare well.
Nick Emin, Emin Valley Farms, Talbot, around 75km east of Perth, has returned to the farm from a corporate banking career in the city three years ago.
Together with parents Sharon and Derek he is running a 1000 hectare cropping enterprise featuring 500ha of canola, along with barley, wheat and oats.
This year Mr Emin is expecting a strong finish for the two Roundup Ready Pioneer varieties, 45Y28RR and 44Y30RR Roundup Ready® hybrids the family planted in April, with harvest set to commence next month.
Recognising canola's ability to create solid gross margins in the area the Emins have taken the unusual step of going for a canola on canola phase in the rotation.
This year some of the hybrid canola was planted into Clearfield canola stubble, which required careful management to minimise any potential problems with residual chemicals and disease, however Mr Emin said it seemed to have worked well.
The family worked closely with Pioneer Seeds Field Services Consultant Rob Bagley on the agronomy required for the paddock.
On Mr Bagley's recommendation the Emin family ensured their canola seed was protected by Pioneer's Betta Strike seed dressing in order to protect plant seedlings.
Later in the season, recognising the potential for carryover blackleg inoculum from the previous canola phase Mr Bagley also suggested a strong fungicide program.
"With these high-performing hybrids, another great way to minimise the risk of pests and diseases is to also give the canola plant good nutrition," Mr Bagley said.
He said the strong vigour of hybrid canola could be used to help manage weed burdens.
"It's been known for some time that using herbicides alone to manage weeds is not the answer."
Come harvest it is hoped the hybrid varieties' strong stalk structure will help prevent lodging.
The good standability of the varieties has already proved its worth.
During the spring the Talbot region was hit by gale force winds, which caused issues in some crops with both lodging and shaking.
"We had up to 100 km/h winds last week and although the oats fell over, the canola was still standing," Mr Emin said.
He said he was hopeful of direct heading the crop at harvest.
"We've grown the 44Y30RR a few times and it's a pleasure to harvest because it's not massively tall and feeds well."
"The 45Y28RR is somewhat taller but our header can handle it."
While there is a strong agronomic package, the varieties also have good end use characteristics, with good oil content relative to rival lines.
This year Mr Emin said the crops had taken advantage of a strong start and solid rain during the growing season.
"We had as close to perfect conditions as you can get," he said, with over 360mm of growing season rainfall, well above the long term average of 250mm.
The Emins planted all their canola on 18 cm rows (seven inch) at 2.4 kg per hectare.
Good opening rain allowed strong emergence.
"It germinated evenly and cabbaged well," he said.
In crop the crops received a strong nitrogen program.
"Overall, the crop has had about 145 units of nitrogen delivered via applications of compound fertiliser, urea and chicken manure.
Fungicide-wise an application of Prosaro fungicide has been enough to keep disease in check given the relatively dry conditions in late winter and early spring.
"From a disease perspective, it's done really well."
