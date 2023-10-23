Farm Online
Home/News

Ardentrive listed for sale in three portions following auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 23 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Ardentrive has been developed to buffel grass and improved pastures and for cultivation. Picture supplied
Ardentrive has been developed to buffel grass and improved pastures and for cultivation. Picture supplied

Quality 3396 hectare (8392 acre) Roma district property Ardentrive has been listed for sale at $16.9 million after being passed in at auction on a vendor bid of $10m.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.