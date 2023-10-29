Farm Online
Silvan releases two 400L and 800L fast-fill firefighters

October 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Silvan is releasing two new fire fighting units onto the market. Picture supplied
Silvan is releasing two new fire fighting units onto the market. Picture supplied

Silvan has announced the roll out of two specially designed 400 litre and 800l SquatPak-designed fast-fill firefighters timed to coincide with the bushfire season.

