Dairy factory workers plan more strike action if talks fail

Dairy workers at milk processing sites will consider launching indefinite strikes mid this week if their demands for a cost-of-living wage increase are not met in talks on Tuesday.
The looming further action follows all 1400 workers endorsing further strikes as they completed a 48-hour stoppage last week.
The threat of indefinite stoppages on top of last week's strike adds pressure to already-stretched dairy supply chains that led to milk rationing in some supermarkets last week.
It's also claimed tens of thousands of litres of milk was dumped in Gippsland.
"Dairy workers have shown they are serious about winning a pay rise that goes some way to address their soaring cost of living," United Workers Union national secretary Tim Kennedy said on Monday morning.
"They are sick of the mushroom treatment from these multinationals after more than six months of talks.
"In meetings with the four major processors this week workers expect fair offers to their reasonable demands of a five per cent pay increase each year for three years, and they will not put up with being short-changed."
Saputo Dairy Australia is understood to have offered up to four per cent per year.
Mr Kennedy said dairy workers wanted a fair share of the large profits being made by dairy companies after accepting low wages to back their companies during the COVID pandemic.
More than 300 dairy workers at Saputo Allansford, Vic, have lodged notices allowing them to take 24-hour stoppages on Wednesday, October 24, and Thursday October 25 if a satisfactory outcome is not reached on Tuesday.
On Monday October 23, the workers intend to lodge further notices for a 24-hour stoppage on Friday, and Mr Kennedy said they planned to continue lodging further action on a daily basis until further notice.
A further 320 workers at Fonterra sites in Cobden, Vic, Stanhope, Vic. and Darnum, Vic, have endorsed taking six days of strike action - in rolling 24-hour stoppages - if there is no agreement in talks scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
The 560 workers at Saputo sites Cobram, Vic, Leongatha, Vic, Kiewa, Vic, and Laverton, NSW, have also endorsed further industrial action if talks with the company fail on Tuesday.
Workers at Lactalis Longwarry, Vic, have endorsed further industrial action if talks this week do not resolve the issue. And the 200-plus workers at Peters Icecream in Mulgrave, Vic, will meet on Monday to discuss next steps in the dispute.
"The unity shown by dairy workers has been extraordinary as they campaign for a cost-of-living wage rise and secure jobs in their communities," Mr Kennedy said.
"These workers and their jobs are the backbone of regional communities, and workers are taking this action so those jobs can continue into the future."
Saputo has been asked for comment on Monday morning.
