Dairy factory workers plan more strike action if talks fail

Australian dairy factory workers plan more strikes

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 23 2023 - 3:30pm
Dairy workers at milk processing sites will consider launching indefinite strikes mid this week if their demands for a cost-of-living wage increase are not met in talks on Tuesday.

