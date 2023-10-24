Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy Research Foundation Symposium tackles issue of carbon emissions

October 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dairy Research Foundation Symposium in 2022 attracted high quality speakers. This year's event has a theme around carbon. Picture supplied
The Dairy Research Foundation Symposium in 2022 attracted high quality speakers. This year's event has a theme around carbon. Picture supplied

Carbon and tackling farm greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is the biggest issue facing the dairy industry, according to a senior research scientist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.