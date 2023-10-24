Carbon and tackling farm greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is the biggest issue facing the dairy industry, according to a senior research scientist.
NSW Department of Primary Industries senior research scientist Dr Aaron Simmons said farmers would face increasing pressure to cut reductions from companies they supplied.
He will discuss this at the 2023 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium at Camden, NSW, on November 7-8.
The theme of the event is 'A lot more than just carbon'.
One of the world's foremost experts on carbon emissions and agriculture Professor Richard Eckard is also speaking at the event.
Dr Simmons said he hoped to provide attendees with a better understanding of the processes for dairy farmers and industry stakeholders.
"The biggest issue is that emission reductions targets set by the post-farmgate supply chain will increase the need for emissions reductions on the farm to occur," Dr Simmons said.
"That is going to be a challenge.
"I hope to provide the attendees with tools they can consider to assess GHG emissions, and the suitability of different emissions-reduction strategies for their business.
"It will also be beneficial for farmers to come away from this event with a clearer understanding of what data collection is required for GHG accounts and how they might go about collecting this data."
Dr Simmons leads a program developing pathways aiming to have NSW DPI agricultural research stations carbon neutral by 2030.
Professor Eckard, director of Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre at the University of Melbourne, will be the keynote speaker at the symposium.
With a primary focus on carbon, he aims to demystify the complexities surrounding carbon emissions in the dairy industry.
Professor Eckard's presentation will provide dairy farmers with valuable insights on planning for the future, with an emphasis on saving time and money.
He will advocate for a holistic approach that considers not only carbon targets but biodiversity preservation.
The symposium will also delve into a range of other issues surrounding cows, adaptation, risks, business, opportunities and new research.
More information is available at https://www.drfsymposium.com.au.
