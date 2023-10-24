Farm Online
RIC loan helped Bega dairy farmers Brodie and Kevin Game

October 24 2023 - 11:00am
Dairy farmer Brodie Game from Blackjack Holsteins in the Bega Valley with her son Brodie. She and her husband Kevin will talk to webinar participants about their RIC Farm Investment Loan. Picture supplied
Bega Valley dairy farmers Brodie and Kevin Game used a low-cost Australian government business loan to help upgrade the irrigation system on their farm.

