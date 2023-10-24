Bega Valley dairy farmers Brodie and Kevin Game used a low-cost Australian government business loan to help upgrade the irrigation system on their farm.
The couple wanted to make on-farm feed production improvements after experiencing consecutive impacts from drought, bushfires and floods.
They used a loan from Australian government farm business lender Regional Investment Corporation (RIC).
The Games will feature in a webinar on October 25 for farmers, advisers and agriculture industry groups to learn more about how low-cost farm business loans can be used to support rebuilding and recovery after a severe financial impact.
Ms Game said the RIC loan made a big difference to their recovery.
"The interest-only period for the first five years of the 10-year loan term was very enticing because it gave us more time to install the pivot and pay the money back once it made money for us," she said.
"Every disaster has changed our management of our business because it's not an 'if' these things will happen again, it's a 'when' and there are different levers we can pull to get through it."
RIC chief executive officer John Howard said the Farm Investment Loan was for farmers who had had their business plans severely disrupted by factors outside their control causing a financial downturn.
"The Farm Investment Loan recognises that often unexpected business shocks outside a farmer's control can play havoc with financial plans over time, like being forced to sell stock or buying feed and water," he said.
"RIC loans can provide some financial relief with a low variable interest rate currently at 4.52 per cent and interest-only terms for the first five years of their loan to get back on their feet.
"To be eligible for a low-cost RIC loan, farmers need to show their underlying business is solid, but need help to improve cash flow following an event like drought or a natural disaster."
The loan is for preparation, management and recovery following a significant financial impact outside a farmer's control.
It could be due to drought, natural disasters, pest or disease outbreaks, unexpected market closures or other significant restrictions.
It is also for investing in a farm business to encourage diversity and new market opportunities.
The loan provides up to $2 million over a 10-year term with the first five years' interest only followed by principal and interest for the remaining five years.
Mr Howard said the webinar would be of interest to farmers as they planned how they would manage the predicted dry season.
"Some farmers may not realise the Farm Investment Loan can be used for drought management, recovery and to prepare their business for future events," he said.
The free webinar is from 12pm to 1pm on October 25.
To register visit www.ric.gov.au/events.
