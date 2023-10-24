Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy in aged-care diets cuts healthcare costs

October 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increasing dairy food intake from two to 3.5 serves per day results in reduction in fractures in older adults. Picture Jenny Sturm/Shutterstock.
Increasing dairy food intake from two to 3.5 serves per day results in reduction in fractures in older adults. Picture Jenny Sturm/Shutterstock.

A new analysis shows adding more milk, cheese and yoghurt in aged-care residents' diets could save up to $66 million annually in healthcare costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.