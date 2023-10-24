A new analysis shows adding more milk, cheese and yoghurt in aged-care residents' diets could save up to $66 million annually in healthcare costs.
This is due to a reduction in falls and fractures - for less than a dollar a day per resident in additional food spend.
In 2021, ground-breaking results from the Fractures Trial showed for the first time the crucial role of milk, cheese and yoghurt in preventing falls and fractures in Australian aged care residents.
The trial - performed by University of Melbourne and partly funded by Dairy Australia - found a 33 per cent reduction in all fractures, a 46pc reduction in hip fractures and an 11pc reduction in falls in the facilities that increased their serves of dairy from two to 3.5 serves a day.
Now, a new health economics analysis performed by Monash University in the same residents shows a staggering reduction in aged-care expenditure associated with simply increasing dairy by 1.5 serves per day in aged care menus.
The study recorded an average overall saving of $175 per resident per year.
The cost of increasing dairy serves only added up to $0.66 per day, per resident.
The improved nutritional status of residents and decrease in falls and fractures resulted in reduced rehabilitation costs, ambulance transfers, hospitalisation costs and extra care requirements.
The results from this analysis reinforce that adding more dairy in aged-care menus is a simple, affordable and easily implemented intervention for aged care residents' welfare and wellbeing, as well as healthcare costs.
Dairy Australia is working with the aged-care sector to communicate these findings and provide practical solutions and resources to get milk, cheese and yoghurt higher on the priority list and increased inclusion on menus in aged care.
