ACC's pivot delivers major business award

October 23 2023 - 4:35pm
ACC's Anthony Lee, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and Trevor Lee at the Lord Mayor's Business Awards.
A major pivot by Australia's largest family-run beef supply chain saw Australian Country Choice recognised at the Lord Mayor's Business Awards in Brisbane on Friday night.

