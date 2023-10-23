Farm Online
Growers call for government to enact Wheat Port Code reforms

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
Grain Producers Australia is calling for the government to listen to submissions when making its review into the Wheat Port Code. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Grain Producers Australia (GPA) wants to see action in terms of wheat export regulation rather than further empty reviews after the Federal Government admitted the recommendations from the previous review into the Wheat Port Code six years ago would not be implemented.

