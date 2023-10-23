Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Horticulture insolvency forecasts for cost-price squeezed farmers

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated October 24 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horticulture producers and farm packing enterprises face multiple viability challenges. File photo.
Horticulture producers and farm packing enterprises face multiple viability challenges. File photo.

A wave of insolvencies in horticulture's farm and packing sectors are tipped as a blowout in production costs collides with higher interest rates and declining consumer spending power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.