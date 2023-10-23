Farm Online
Ascochyta blight resistance a key plus for new lentil Terrier

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
October 24 2023 - 10:00am
Stu Ockerby, Seednet, and Arun Shunmugam, Australian Lentil Breeding, with a trial plot of the new lentil variety Terrier. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Stu Ockerby, Seednet, and Arun Shunmugam, Australian Lentil Breeding, with a trial plot of the new lentil variety Terrier. Photo by Gregor Heard.

The breeders of a new imi-tolerant lentil are confident a solid agronomic package, headlined by strong ascochyta blight resistance, will see good demand from growers.

